Licenses revoked for two Columbia County wholesale car dealers

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two Columbia County wholesale car dealers have had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced today.

According to a DOT news release, the wholesale license for Petite Cars Inc., located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, was revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements when the company failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocation took effect November 19, 2020.

Naz Auto LLC, located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, had its license revoked for violating state law when the company failed to maintain a surety bond and conducted an unlicensed retail sale to a Wisconsin resident. The license revocation took effect November 23, 2020.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.