Mexico moves to stem unauthorized sharing of sexual images

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Activist Olimpia Coral went through an inferno in 2013, when an ex-boyfriend posted sexual images that made the rounds in her conservative town in Mexico. Things got so bad she had to hide in the trunk of a car when she wanted to go anywhere. Seven years later, she has a proposed federal law named after her. The lower house of congress has approved hefty prison time for the filming or distribution of sexually explicit images without a person’s consent or through deceit. Supporters of “Olimpia’s Law” say it guarantees rights to personal privacy and sexual privacy and protects the integrity of women.