Options for your family for a virtual Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- As families across Wisconsin accept the fact that Thanksgiving will be different this year, there are still a number of fun ways to make it fun for everyone, even if it's hard to be in the same place.

Steve Noll is a marketing professor at Madison College. He is also an expert on social media. He says hopping on a Zoom call or Skype is a natural option to see each other from separate places. But he offers that it doesn't have to stop there. Many families have traditions like playing euchre, board games, watching football or maybe enjoying their favorite holiday movie. He says just because the pandemic is making it unsafe to gather in large groups, doesn't mean you can't take part in those traditions from separate zip codes.

He says many streaming services like Netflix have implemented socializing functions.

"Netflix and other platforms have what's called a party option or watch live options where you can stream a movie or a tv episode and then send people a link that allows them to stream at the same time with you and then you can interact with each other." said Noll.

He also offers that you could just leave your Skype or Zoom call up while you're watching football or the same movie. Then you could talk with your family as it's happening. Zoom is lifting the time limit for calls on Thanksgiving to allow for more time for families to spend time together.

There is another option for those who want a little friendly competition, is Board Game Arena. There you can play family favorites and card games while talking a little smack with one another.