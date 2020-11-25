State meets health care worker shortage with advertising campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- A trio of state government agencies are partnering on an advertising campaign to encourage Wisconsinites to consider jobs in the health care field amid a shortage of workers.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the initiative in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

"Our ability to fight COVID-19 depends on having a robust workforce caring for our most vulnerable residents," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "The surge in cases has put a strain on every community in the state, and we need motivated Wisconsinites to step up and fill in where they are needed most."

The press release referenced a growing "shortage of health care, long-term care, and residential care staff in Wisconsin" that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked to provide statistics on how large the shortfall was, a DHS spokesperson directed the question to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Neither DWD nor the Wisconsin Nursing Association immediately responded to emails from 27 News.

DHS is partnering with the Department of Safety and Professional Services and DWD on the campaign.

The DHS press released referenced "several emergency training options" developed by the agency to address the "unprecedented need for additional staff to join the workforce."

The department has set up a web page for the initiative called WisHealth Careers.

The page includes a paragraph of text advertising "accelerated training opportunities" and links to jobcenterofwisconsin.com, an online job board.

The links push visitors toward careers as a nursing assistant, home health aide, registered nurse or licensed practical and vocational nurse.

DHS did not release specifics of the campaign other than to say that would be statewide and "multimedia."