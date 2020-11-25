Thief steals car while owner drops off donation at a food pantry



MADISON (WKOW) -- A 75-year-old Madison woman who had stopped by a food pantry on Prairie Road to make a donation Wednesday morning had her car stolen while she was inside.

Police say she parked her car in the street, near the panty, and left it unlocked and running. She was only going to be out of it for a minute, according to an incident report.

That was all it took for the thief to hop inside and take off.

The woman, who was left shaken, had to call her husband for a ride home and last saw her 2014 Toyota Camry racing northbound on Prairie.

A witness saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt jump in the driver's seat just after the victim walked to the food pantry.