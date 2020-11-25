Tokyo asks drinking places to close early to curb virus rise

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor is asking bars and other places where alcohol is served to close earlier for three weeks to help prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections from turning explosive. Gov. Yuriko Koike says bars, karaoke outlets and restaurants serving alcohol in the city are being requested to close by 10 p.m. beginning Saturday. The measures are Tokyo’s first since it made a similar request at the end of August during an earlier wave of infections. Serious cases are on the rise, triggering fears among medical experts of a collapse of the medical system.