Train gunman tells French court his target only US soldiers

PARIS (AP) — The gunman charged over a foiled 2015 train attack has told a French court that he had targeted only American soldiers, after refusing instructions from an Islamic State ringleader to kill members of the European Commission he was falsely told were in the train car. Ayoub El Khazzani, who had been armed with an arsenal of weapons including a Kalashnikov, said Wednesday the planned attack on the train from Amsterdam to Paris was an act of vengeance for bombings of civilians in Syria that he saw on a brief stay there. The month-long trial for attempted terrorist murder opened Nov. 16. El Khazzani risks life in prison if convicted.