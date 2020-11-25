Two high schools join movement to stop hate

(WKOW) -- Two local high schools have started chapters of a nonprofit group with an anti-hate mission.

McFarland and DeForest high schools are working with "We Are Many - United Against Hate."

The idea is to educate students and have them understand the importance of being united against hate, bigotry and racism.

Student organizers hope their peers will eventually stand up to their friends without being afraid when they see racism or homophobia."

UW-Stevens Point is also starting a chapter.

Leaders of the nonprofit say people in Germany and India have also reached out to start chapters in those countries.