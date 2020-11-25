UN agency: Israel’s Gaza blockade has devastated economy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as $16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing. That’s according to a U.N. report released Wednesday, as it called on Israel to lift the closure. The report by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development echoed calls by numerous international bodies over the years criticizing the blockade. But its findings, looking at an 11-year period ending in 2018, marked perhaps the most detailed analysis of the Israeli policy to date. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from arming. But critics say the policy amounts to collective punishment.