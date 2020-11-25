UPDATE: Woman killed in Sun Prairie crash identified

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed Monday in a crash in Sun Prairie as Julie L. Nelson, 48, of Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie police earlier identified the person who died as the wife of the off-duty Madison police officer who was injured in the crash.

Sun Prairie police say both the off-duty Madison police officer and her wife were walking on the bike path well off the roadway of E. Main Street when they were struck by one of the two vehicles involved in the traffic crash.

James Blackstone, 33, of Sun Prairie allegedly drove one of the vehicles and was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the crash, which involved two vehicles and two pedestrians, at 3:35 p.m. on Monday.

The crash, on East Main Street near the intersection with Whitetail Drive, forced the closure of the roadway for several hours.

Four ambulances were called to the scene.