UW Health neurosurgery team aids Illinois family through woman’s lifesaving surgery

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Illinois family has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them is the the UW Health neurosurgery department.

In March, as the pandemic was first starting to ramp up in the US, Angel Recht, received a phone call that she wished never came -- her mother had been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme. Doctors at the local health system in Illinois said Sun Lim, 64, had a fast-growing brain tumor that was inoperable. Recht couldn't accept that, so she took to the internet to see if she could get a second opinion for her mother.

That's when she came across a story about another patient who had been treated by Dr. Mustafa K. Baskaya. So she called the neurosurgery department at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. She first spoke with Letty Geanon, a UW Health nurse practitioner on Baskaya's team. A few days later they were all speaking virtually and few days later after that, on April 3, Lim was admitted for surgery.

The surgery was successful but because of visitor restrictions, due to COVID-19, Recht and the rest of Lim's family couldn't visit. Instead, the neurosurgery team served as Lim's support team through the most difficult recovery time.

"They would send us photos of our mom waking up from surgery, it was just a constant communication, even on their off hours, off days letting us know how things were going just put us so much at ease," said Recht.

Now, seven months removed from surgery, Lim is doing well. The primary concern of surgery, and why her original care team in Chicago thought the tumor was inoperable, was the risk to her motor skills, like movement, but in this case in particular, speech.

“Prognosis is better than without surgery, and we have given her the best chance to beat the odds,” Baskaya said. “She is not paralyzed and functionally 100 percent.”