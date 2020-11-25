Volunteers keep ringing bells for Salvation Army during pandemic

VERONA (WKOW) -- As shoppers pick up their final fixings for Thanksgiving, Paul Nehm stands by ready for their generosity.

Nehm has volunteered his time to ring bells for the Salvation Army of Dane County at grocery store Miller & Sons for two holiday seasons.

"The people in Verona are really generous," he said. "I'm just amazed by how many people will contribute."

And on the morning before Thanksgiving, Nehm says it appears those donations are up.

"The amount that I've taken in today has been probably three times as much as I've experienced normally," he told 27 News.

That's the case at multiple donation sites, according to Salvation Army officials, and the organization needs those donations more than ever right now.

Salvation Army has been serving three times as many homeless families during the pandemic and twice as many single women in the emergency shelter. That all comes with an added cost when it's harder to collect donations.

"Our fundraising is seriously impacted and at a challenging time when our numbers are at an all-time high," said Salvation Army operations and development director Steve Heck.

Another challenge: about 2,500 open bell ringing shifts across Dane County throughout the Red Kettle campaign, which continues through Christmas.

Salvation Army is adding new conveniences to encourage donations this year, even if volunteers aren't available.

You can donate online, with a QR code at an open kettle, or even at the register at participating stores. Next week, they're also rolling out an alternative kettle donation option for locations that aren't staffed with volunteers.

"People in Dane County are just extremely generous and they know how valuable our programs are and the difference that we're making, so we just have to be able to try to come up with a way for them to be comfortable," Heck told 27 News.

Salvation Army staff members are grateful for the volunteers who are able to show up, like Nehm. He plans to ring at Miller & Sons a few more times this season, to do his part.

"It's easy to do. Doesn't take much effort to stand here for a couple hours to do this and you meet a lot of nice people, and it's a good thing to do for the community," he said.

You can volunteer to ring bells at dozens of locations throughout Dane County by visiting ringbellsdane.org. Or you can make a monetary donation online here.