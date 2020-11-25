Woman killed in Sun Prairie crash was wife of injured Madison police officer

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The wife of a Madison police officer was the person who died at the scene of a crash in Sun Prairie on Monday that also hospitalized two others.

Sun Prairie police confirmed that the woman who died was the wife of the Madison officer who was injured in a press release sent Wednesday.

Madison police previously said that one of their officers had been hurt in the crash.

Both the Madison officer and their spouse "were walking on the bike path well off the roadway ... when they were struck by one of the two vehicles involved in the traffic crash," Sun Prairie police said.

32-year-old James Blackstone of Sun Prairie allegedly drove one of the vehicles and was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the crash, which involved two vehicles and two pedestrians, at 3:35 p.m. on Monday.

The crash, on East Main Street near the intersection with Whitetail Drive, forced the closure of the roadway for several hours.

Four ambulances were called to the scene.