Church impacted by COVID-19 serves drive-thru Thanksgiving meals

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- While every year people say they are grateful for their good health, that is especially true in 2020 and for the members of Grace Church.

Members spent Thursday afternoon handing out about 90 individually packed Thanksgiving dinners. Pastor John Lewis said the church normally would have a large indoor dinner for its members.

"But this year, with COVID going on and a lot of people shut in, we just really wanted to make it more of an outreach," Lewis said.

Over the course of two hours, individuals, couples and families were able to drive up and pick up dinners. Kay and Bill Zurfluh of Brooklyn were among those who passed through.

"We could be at our son's, who moved here from Illinois," Kay said. "But we're not now."

Zurfluh said they decided not to take any chances this year, especially since Bill was Green County's first confirmed COVID-19 case in March. He spent a week in the hospital.

"Wear your mask! Distancing," Kay said. "I guess people don't realize the severity of it."

Lewis said members of the church understood the severity of the virus all too well.

"We've had one person that attended our congregation who passed away," Lewis said. "We've had other people that have gotten it that are doing fine but we did have at least one pass away."

Lewis said that's why members had a special sense of gratitude this year and why so many offered to help prepare and package the meals Thursday.

All the meals were free. Lewis said donations from members and a large contribution from Thrivent Financial in Monroe covered the cost of the meal, which came from Gempeler's in Monticello.

"It really gives me a lot of joy, just seeing the people in there," Lewis said. "They are having fun serving the food."