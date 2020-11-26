Community groups provide Thanksgiving meals in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two community groups joined forces to hand out Thanksgiving meals in Madison.

Urban Triage and Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave out hot food and desserts in front of Hawk's on State Street.

Organizers say their work and this effort are made possible by volunteers and donations.

"This is how we survive and thrive the pandemic. This is how we survive and thrive 2020 to say it the simplest way. So, this is the good part of Madison," says Brandi Grayson of Urban Triage.

The groups also handed out blankets to people in need, as part of Urban Triage's homeless outreach effort.