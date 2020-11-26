Disney to lay off thousands of employees amid pandemic

(WKOW/CNN) -- Walt Disney Co. is planning to layoff 32,000 employees by the end of March, as the pandemic continues to have a negative impact on the company's parks and resorts.

The word of the layoffs came in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.

The company already announced plans to cut roughly 28,000 jobs in Sept.

According to its most recent annual report, Disney employs about 223,000 people. 100,000 of them wor for the company's parks business in the US.