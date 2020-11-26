Dutch populist Baudet suggests splitting party he created

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Less than four months ahead of a general election, a rising force in Dutch populism is in turmoil and looks to be careering toward an acrimonious breakup amid accusations of extreme right and anti-Semitic sympathies among some members of its youth wing. After winning Dutch provincial elections early last year, the populist Forum For Democracy and its charismatic leader Thierry Baudet appeared poised to become significant forces in national and possibly European politics. But speaking on Dutch television early Thursday, the 37-year-old Baudet said it was time for him and his supporters to part ways with the party’s leadership.