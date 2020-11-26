Fire crews called to reported house fire in Blue Mounds

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Firefighters are responding to a report of a house fire in the village of Blue Mounds.

The fire was reported at a home on Mounds View Road around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Dane County Communications Center.

Firefighters activated the box alarm system, which means they called for help from other local agencies.

A 27 News crew at the scene said a number of fire trucks began leaving the scene just before 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information comes in.