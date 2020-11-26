Kids can see Santa in person or virtually in Madison this year

MADISON (WKOW) -- You can visit Santa in Madison, starting Friday.

At East and West Towne Malls you have to reserve a time to visit Santa in person. You can do that here.

The visits will be contactless, face masks are required and hand sanitizing stations will be available.

At Hilldale, you can watch a live feed of Santa, straight from the North Pole. It will be streaming every day in the Macy's Atrium from 9am-8pm.

At Scheels in Eau Claire, they're no longer offering in-person visits -- the visits are going virtual.

The store leader says it was important to them to continue to bring some holiday joy during these hard times.

Families can sign up here.