Madison church gives away hundreds of drive-thru meals on Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church shifted its in-person Thanksgiving dinner to a drive-thru on Thursday as a way to respond to the pandemic.

The Meadowood neighborhood church has been hosting the meal for more than 25 years.

To make this year's meal possible, the church had to significantly cut back on the number of volunteers.

Volunteer coordinator Donna Maysack told 27 News, everyone had on masks and was social distancing as well as practicing hygiene precautions.

"I have 60 volunteers today [Thursday]. I had 10 yesterday [Wednesday], and I have a list of people who said let me come and help," said Maysack. "So that's still there, that sense of community and wanting to help your neighbor, it's still here."

At the end of the day, the church was able to give away more than 700 meals complete with turkey, cranberries, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and dessert.