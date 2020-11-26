Mild, dry weather returns for Thanksgiving and holiday weekend

Mild, dry weather returns for Thanksgiving and holiday weekendUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - A drier, warmer stretch of weather returns just in time for the holidays.
SET UP
High pressure moves in from the Central Plains which will eventually clear our clouds causing temperatures to rise.
THANKSGIVING
Areas of fog early, then decreasing clouds by late morning into the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler with temps in the upper 20s.
BLACK FRIDAY
Mostly sunny with temps in the low 40s.
SATURDAY
Sunny and mild with temps in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY
Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny and noticeably colder with highs around freezing.
TUESDAY
December begins with a chance for a few flurries and highs in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny with temps in the upper 30s.