Mild, dry weather returns for Thanksgiving and holiday weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A drier, warmer stretch of weather returns just in time for the holidays.



SET UP

High pressure moves in from the Central Plains which will eventually clear our clouds causing temperatures to rise.

THANKSGIVING

Areas of fog early, then decreasing clouds by late morning into the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with temps in the upper 20s.



BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with temps in the low 40s.



SATURDAY

Sunny and mild with temps in the upper 40s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and noticeably colder with highs around freezing.



TUESDAY

December begins with a chance for a few flurries and highs in the mid 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with temps in the upper 30s.