MPD finds shell casings on Madison sidewalk after ‘disturbance’

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple reports of shots fired on the north side of Madison late Wednesday night.

MPD said officers were called to the 50 block of Northridge Terrace at about 10:40 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard a disturbance between a group before the shots were fired.

Three shell casings were found on the sidewalk. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.