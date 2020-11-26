Police search for two vehicles involved in possible Beltline gun battle

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona police are investigating reports of shots being fired Wednesday evening between two speeding vehicles on the Beltline Highway near W. Broadway.

Police say they received conflicting witness accounts about which way the vehicles were traveling, but that they may have left the highway traveling toward the Wal-Mart area.

The vehicles were described as a smaller light colored sedan and a black sedan.

Officers checked out the area of U.S. 12 and the area surrounding Wal-Mart.

Madison, McFarland and Town of Madison Officers also responded to assist with checking the area for the suspect vehicles.

The vehicles were not located and there were no reports of injuries after the incident.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has information please contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).