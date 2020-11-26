Potato pointers from a chef on Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- To many, Thanksgiving means turkey and all the fixings. One of the most traditional sides of the holiday season is baked potatoes, or twice-baked potatoes if you want to get fancy.

Madison College Chef Paul Short walked us through cooking the dinner table staple and passed along a few cooking secrets.

"Potatoes are an organic material and some potatoes have more water in them naturally than other potatoes so it's important that I'm not just going to dump that pot of butter and cream in there-- I'm going to slowly add it until I feel like I have the right consistency that I want," said Chef Paul.

He says you have to take the recipe and make it your own.

To watch his full video offering potato pointers, click HERE.

Recipes from Chef Paul Short

MASHED POTATOES

Yield: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

800g or 1 ¾ pounds Russet Potatoes, peeled and chopped

200ml or just shy 1 cup full fat milk

100g or ½-cup sour cream

200g or ten tablespoons butter

100g or 1-cup parmesan cheese grated

5g or 1 tablespoon plus 1-teaspoon Minced chives

To taste salt and pepper

METHOD:

Place the peeled and chopped potatoes in a pot with water, using enough water to just cover the potatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook the potatoes until they are fork tender. Drain the potatoes and let them dry a little for about 10 minutes. Press them through a ricer or a food mill. Heat the butter and milk together. Whisk the heated butter and milk into the potatoes. Add the sour cream, parmesan cheese and chives. Season with salt and pepper.

POTATO BIRDS NEST BASKETS

Yield: 5 baskets

INGREDIENTS:

2 whole Russet Potatoes peeled, shredded and place in a bowl with warm water

4 quarts of oil to fry the baskets

Pan spray

METHOD:

Heat oil to 350 degrees, place the basket makers in the oil to season them. Remove the basket makers from the oil and spray with pan spray. Take a handful of shredded potato from the water, squeeze out the water and place in the basket maker. Move shredded potato around to form a small well in the center of the potatoes. Push the top down on to the potatoes and latch in place. Fry the baskets to a golden brown, and pull out of the oil. Open the basket maker and tap out the birds nest basket.

TWICE-BAKED POTATOES

Yield: 6 each

INGREDIENTS:

Mashed potatoes

Birds nest baskets

Melted butter 6 tablespoons

METHOD:

Pipe mashed potatoes into each basket and bake at 350 until the piped potato is golden brown. Drizzle melted butter on to each potato and serve.