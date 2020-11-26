Rights groups decry attacks on Pakistan’s minority Ahmadis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Three international human rights groups are denouncing recent violent attacks on Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi community. Thursday’s joint statement came days after a sixteen-year-old Muslim youth opened fire on a group of Ahmadis gathering for worship at a home, killing one and wounding three others. Since July, five members of the Ahmadi community have been killed in separate attacks. Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists are calling on Islamabad to “urgently and impartially investigate a surge” in violence. Pakistan’s parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, Ahmadis have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.