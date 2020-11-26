SSM Health releases video series to help people de-stress during pandmeic

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health is working to help people cope with the emotional upheaval caused by COVID-19, including rolling out a new multi-part video series called "Peace in the Pandemic."

SSM Health employees offer video tutorials ranging from self-care through art and mediation practices to music therapy.

The director of Healthy Work and Wellness, Dr. Heather Schmidt, told 27 News, they're meant to be a gesture of hope.

"Certainly this is available for everyone. We want this to be something that really anyone feels like they need a minute, they need a moment of peace, and then they can certainly go on this website and access these videos," she said.

The videos will be released from now until Christmas.

To view the series so far, please visit SSM Health's YouTube page or the SSM Health website.