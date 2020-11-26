WATCH: Here’s why you should never deep fry a frozen turkey

(WKOW) -- If you haven't thawed your turkey before Thanksgiving Day, there are still a few options to prepare your meal.

But one option to avoid is the deep fryer.

Turkeys can take up to four days to defrost and you want zero ice when deep drying one.

For examples of what can go wrong, please watch this video from National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Follow these other safety tips to prevent a holiday disaster.