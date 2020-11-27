Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says that another week of Brexit talks on a new trade deal has gone with barely any progress. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is heading to London for ever-more pressing weekend negotiations to avoid chaos and economic pain when Britain’s trade agreements with the EU end at New Year. Barnier emerged from COVID-19 quarantine on Friday and said that after a week of remote video talks the “same significant divergences persist.” The lack of progress is frustrating ssince the EU had sounded optimistic about a deal last Friday and had committed to be “creative” in its approach during the final stages of the talks.