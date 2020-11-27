Asia Today: South Korea cases stay above 500 for 2nd day

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s daily virus tally is hovering above 500 for the second straight day, and the country’s prime minister is urging the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday it’s found 569 new cases over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total to 32,887 with 516 deaths. Officials say the latest outbreak is worrisome because it’s tied to a variety of sources such as schools, offices, hospitals, an army boot camp, a public sauna and family gatherings. South Korea has seen a spike in fresh infections since it eased tough social distancing rules last month. Authorities subsequently restored distancing guidelines in Seoul and other areas earlier this week.