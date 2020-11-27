Asia Today: Speed of viral spread causes concern in S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day, the speed of viral spread unseen since the worst wave of the outbreak in spring. The 504 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought the national caseload to 33,375, including 522 deaths. Around 330 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million population, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions linked to hospitals, schools, saunas, gyms and army units. Infections were also reported in other major cities. The spike came after the government eased social distancing restrictions to support a weak economy, allowing nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen.