Brazil’s Bolsonaro rejects COVID-19 shot, calls masks taboo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he won’t take any working COVID-19 vaccine himself. And he’s dismissing the use of masks to limit the spread of the disease as a “taboo.” Bolsonaro’s comments came in social media broadcasts Thursday night. They alarmed health experts who say they could undermine efforts to achieve vaccination levels essential to halting the pandemic and might scare off vaccine makers negotiating with local authorities to supply them to Brazilians. But Bolsonaro also said that any shot certified by Brazil’s health agency will be available for free to the public.