Chiefs to help Missouri schools with purpose-based athletics

Chiefs to help Missouri schools with purpose-based athleticsNew
The Kansas City Chiefs are joining with the Missouri State High School Activities Association and the NFL Foundation to launch a state chapter of InsideOut, a national initiative that is designed to empower and equip school communities to implement purpose-based athletics. The InsideOut program has provided training for educational leaders, athletic administrators, coaches and others in the community since its inception in 2015. It supports schools in redefining and reframing sports as a platform for youth development.