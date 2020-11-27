Crash leads to back-up on I-90/94 near Cascade Mountain

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Crash between a car and a semi caused a back-up on I-90/94 heading eastbound near the Columbia County/Sauk County line.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on I-90/94 near mile maker 102.6 Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said the crash was due to a car hitting the back of a semi.

The crash caused blockages on both shoulders and a half a mile back-up while the vehicles were being cleared according to officials.