Getting a good Black Friday deal

(WKOW) -- There hundreds of deals going on for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and for the weeks to come. Since there are so many options, consumers can feel overwhelmed in trying to decided if the deal they want, is actually a good one.

"Depending on the retailer, to be honest with you, their markup strategies are just different," Betty Hurd, a retail expert at Madison College said. "So in some cases, their intent is they're going to sell a lot of it so they mark it up a little bit less but they make their money on just selling a whole bunch of them instead of just selling a few at a higher price."

Hurd said that if an item feels like its overpriced, it most likely is, so consumers should trust their judgement.

"We can compare anything we want. So taking just a moment to just look at that particular item and look it up and see, oh, where else could I shop for that," Hurd said.

For shoppers looking to score a deal, she suggests downloading the app for a particular store or checking the store's website for price comparisons. She also suggests using websites like Hip2Save, to compare prices and get coupons.

For years, retailers have used strategies like product placement and pricing to make products and deals more appealing. Hurd said one of the strategies used is called the lowest price strategy. For example, an item priced at 49 dollars 99 cents, rather than 50 dollars can sound better to consumers.

"Oftentimes just that one penny, or that $1 can really make us think, 'Wow, that's, you know, really a great deal!' And it is really a penny or one dollar," Hurd said.

Another strategy is product placement. Hurd said stores will often place big ticket or popular items within eye level of the consumer, whether that be online or in-store.

"The eye level stuff, the things that you gravitate towards, sort of right off the bat are things a that are trying to get your attention. Lots of times, those have what are called higher gross margin, which means they make more money on it."

Hurd said also said shopping local is a great way to give back to the economy, especially during the pandemic.

"Look at our local businesses who are also you know, having a really tough time and, and you know, they want to stay in business, and maybe they're looking for ways to help you out as well."