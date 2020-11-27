Los Angeles issues stay-home order as coronavirus surges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has announced a stay-home order as coronavirus cases surge out of control in the nation’s most populous county. The three-week order takes effect Monday. It comes as the county confirms 24 new deaths and 4,544 new cases of COVID-19. Nearly 2,000 people in the county are hospitalized. The order advises residents to stay home “as much as possible” and to wear a face covering when they go outside. It bans people from gathering with people who aren’t in their households, whether publicly or privately. However, the county Department of Public Health said exceptions are made for church services and protests, “which are constitutionally protected rights.”