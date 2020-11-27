Madison Common Council to consider establishing temporary east side homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to establish a new family homeless shelter on the city's east side.

The $3 million proposal would see the city enter into a six-month lease with the option to buy property at 4502 Milwaukee Street, a site that used to be home to the Karmenta Center nursing home.

The agenda item would authorize the city to establish a "Temporary Family Shelter" on the property.

Terms in the lease would allow the city to buy the land and accompanying building within 45 days of signing, with the expectation that the deal be closed by the end of January, 2021.

If the city buys the property, a fiscal note says that the shelter could be redeveloped, possibly into affordable housing.

If approved, the city would be authorized to borrow up to $3 million to support the effort. $250,000 of which would cover the rent and "holding costs," according to the fiscal note.

The remaining $2.75 million would allow the city to exercise the option in the lease to buy the property at the end of the six-month period.

Operating costs for the shelter will be covered through grant funding.

The agenda item also would allow the city to enter into a sublease with the Salvation Army so that the organization can provide "temporary family shelter services." No proposed sublease has been included with the agenda item.

The issue is set to first appear on the Finance Committee's agenda on Monday and then go before the Common Council the next evening at 6:30 p.m.

The term of the lease, if approved, begins the day it is signed "but no later than December 31, 2020." It would expire at the end of June, 2021.