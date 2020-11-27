Mild and dry holiday weekend ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - As sunshine returns, temps will warm a bit through the weekend.



SET UP

A sprawling area of high pressure will keep weather conditions quiet.

TODAY

We start with clouds through mid-morning, then clearing skies the rest of the day. Expect ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 40s.

TONIGHT

Clear and cooler in the mid 20s.



SATURDAY

The warmest conditions of the forecast are expected with highs approaching 50° with full sunshine.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with temps a little milder in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and colder with highs around freezing.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with highs around 40°.