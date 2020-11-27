Mild and dry holiday weekend ahead
MADISON (WKOW) - As sunshine returns, temps will warm a bit through the weekend.
SET UP
A sprawling area of high pressure will keep weather conditions quiet.
TODAY
We start with clouds through mid-morning, then clearing skies the rest of the day. Expect ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the low 40s.
TONIGHT
Clear and cooler in the mid 20s.
SATURDAY
The warmest conditions of the forecast are expected with highs approaching 50° with full sunshine.
SUNDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with temps a little milder in the low 40s.
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and colder with highs around freezing.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with highs around 40°.