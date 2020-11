MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks partnered with Light the Hoan to light up the Hoan Bridge to unveil the color of the Bucks' 2020 - 21 City Edition uniform.

The color was revealed with a 10 minute light show on the bridge transitioning from the Bucks' green and cream colors to blue.

Next week the Buck's will share the complete 2020-21 City Edition uniform.