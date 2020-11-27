Monona Police Department investigates shell casings and property damage

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Monona Police Department is investigating shell casings and property damage found on Roselawn Avenue just north of West Broadway.

According to authorities, the person who reported finding the casings and property damage said they heard loud noises between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday but didn't see anything at the time and didn't call police.

Police spoke with neighbors who said they heard noises in the early morning hours and also didn't see anything or call the police to report it.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Monona Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).