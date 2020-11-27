“Not defined by COVID”: Remembering a life lost to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- For thousands of families in Wisconsin, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is not just a number. It's a reminder of loved ones who are now gone.

Steve Daniels' family wants to remember him as a loving father, a humorous soul and their rock. He died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, just two weeks after he first developed symptoms.

"He got sick very quickly," Jessica Erby said. Erby has worked with Daniels' wife, Apryl, for more than a decade.

Daniels went to the hospital a day after he first noticed symptoms, and doctors intubated him a day later. Two days after that, he went on a ventilator at UnityPoint Health - Meriter. At one point, his heart stopped and medical staff has to perform CPR.

Erby said through all that, even though Apryl Daniels couldn't see her husband, she never stopped hoping.

"She kept her hopes up," Erby said. "He made good progress, on and off fighting the vent. They took him off a paralytic for a little bit so he would start to breathe on his own. He would try, but it didn't work."

As his conditioned worsened, doctors and hospital staff allowed Apryl to visit her husband for a few hours. This isn't an opportunity most families get.

Erby, a registered nurse who has been treating COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic, said people often die without getting to say goodbye to their loved ones.

"The first and last thing they see is a mask," she said. "You can look into their eyes, but that's the last thing they see. That's the last thing they can remember a lot of times."

When Daniels died, his wife wasn't by his side. Erby said Apryl found out over a phone call.

But Steve Daniels, and every person who has died because of the COVID-19, was more than the virus.

"Remember not to define them by COVID," Erby said. "They all have family members."

Daniels served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He loved playing bingo. He was adventurous. Erby said Apryl wants to remember the good her husband brought into the world throughout his life.

"He was Apryl's rock," Erby said. "She would want him to be remembered as the person that helped her get through the hard days -- the good days [and] the bad. That's how they spend their 19 years together.