ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is Lyrica from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

She came to the shelter with her five puppies. They have already been adopted, but the mama dog needs a forever home too.

Lyrica is sweet and loving. She Enjoys spending outside in the fresh air.

If you think she would be a good fit for your family, call the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin at (608) 752-5622 to schedule an appointment to meet with Lyrica.