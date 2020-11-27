Polish PM says he’s told Merkel of plan to veto EU budget

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he has confirmed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Warsaw is ready to block the EU’s huge budget and recovery package because it’s linked to democratic standards in member states. Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that he spoke with Merkel, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency, about the 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget for 2021-2027 and the urgently needed coronavirus recovery package that is to be implemented in January. He said he asked Merkel to help find a solution to the deadlock as soon as possible.