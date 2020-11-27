MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a quiet Black Friday morning at Hilldale Shopping Center.

Macy's opened its doors at 5 a.m. but only a handful of shoppers were seen heading into the store early.

This year, many people are opting to shop online because of the pandemic.

A Macy's representative said they are taking steps to make sure customers feel safe and confident.

"In our stores, you'll see high touch cleaning happening when we're open. You're going to see social distancing. You're also going to see sanitation stations across the store and know that every single one of our colleagues has been issued personal protection wear," said Kathy Hilt.

Most other stores at Hilldale opened later in the morning.