Santa available for pictures at two Madison malls

MADISON (WKOW) -- Today is the first day all of the nice boys and girls will be able to get their pictures taken with Santa Clause.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, Santa will make regular appearances at East Towne and West Towne Malls in Madison as he gears up for the busy holiday season.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Set Closed on 11/30 & 12/7

Those hoping to get their picture taken with Mr. Clause will need to schedule a time to meet with him here.

