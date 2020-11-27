Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to host 18 test events

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are getting a kickstart. Local organizers have announced a series of 18 test events set to start in March. The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021, after being postponed eight months ago by the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four of the test events will involve athletes from abroad. They include swimming, gymnastics, diving and volleyball. Officials say none of the test events will allow fans from abroad but some events will welcome an unspecified number of fans from Japan. The announcement came the same day that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported a one-day record of 570 new coronavirus infections in the capital.