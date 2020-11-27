University using composter to help environment

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has a new way to handle food waste.

It now has a composter.

The university started using it last month and it has helped divert 400 pounds of food waste from local landfills.

The student government purchased the machine using the sustainability fund.

"We're talking about potentially hiring a sustainability intern to help with the composter, so we're able to create jobs on campus," said Guillermo Gomez, President of the Student Government Association.

"We're able to create new opportunities for environmental groups around campus."

The composter helps the university retain its status as an Eco-U university