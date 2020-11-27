UW women’s hockey team falls on opening night to Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WKOW)- The #1 Wisconsin women's hockey team traveled to Columbus to face #4 Ohio State on Friday for the season-opener. The Buckeyes won 3-2 handing the Badgers their first season-opening loss in 11 years.

"You know the first game is always exciting because you start a new season, but more importantly you actually get to see what your team looks like some of the mistakes that they may end up making and probably the most important part is now we get ourselves in a position to get better," Head Coach Mark Johnson said.

Ohio State scored all three goals in the first period. Daryl Watts and Brette Pettet scored the two goals for the Badgers.

Ohio State out shot Wisconsin 36-24. Ohio State also had the advantage on faceoffs 33-22.

Kennedy Blair had 33 saves in goal for the Badgers.

Wisconsin and Ohio State meet again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.