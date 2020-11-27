Wisconson cornerback Rachad Wildgoose declares for 2021 NFL Draft

WKOW (MADISON)- The Wisconsin football team will be without one of its top cornerbacks for the remainder of the season. Junior Rachad Wildgoose declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Wildgoose made his announcement on Twitter on Friday.

Wildgoose played in two games this year. He missed the Michigan game after testing positive for COVID-19. He left the Northwestern game late in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury.

In three years with the Badgers, Wildgoose recorded 57 total tackles, including 44 solo tackles, and one interception.