Zoo Lights opens at Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The holiday spirit is on display at Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison.

The zoo opened its Zoo Lights Friday night. There are lights all over the property, many of them in the shape of animals.

Zoo marketing manager Kristin Moala told 27 News the kids who came in on opening night seemed very excited to see the zoo covered in lights.

"My favorite kid tonight walked in the gates and said 'whoa my mind is blown' because he was just very excited about all the lights. And that's what we want to see here," Moala said.

The zoo is keeping COVID-19 precautions in mind: attendees go down a one-way path, masks are required and the zoo has extra staff on hand for cleaning and to make sure people are social distancing.

Zoo Lights is open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 27. There are also bonus nights from December 21-23.

Find out more about Zoo Light HERE.