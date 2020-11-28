A shot of cold air moves in next week

(MADISON) WKOW -- Snow isn't in the forecast but grab the jackets to start off next week.



A decent cold front will move in Sunday afternoon dropping temperatures along with it. I still have highs in the low to mid 40s Sunday before dropping off Sunday night.



Monday morning wind chills in a few spots could hit the single digits. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 20s to low 30s. Good time to make some snow for the ski resorts!



Over the next week, it looks seasonal with highs in the middle to upper 30s most days. It does look very dry with very little chances of rain or snow in the near future.